September 16th version Update Notes (Beta)

September 16 Update Notes (Beta)
- New opening advantage: no reputation and true gas
- A new batch of potential breakthrough open: ordinary, Shu Fen, Li Dun Yi, Ren Yao, Shen Xiao, Blue Minghuang, Ouyang stop, Ouyang Jiao, Blue Minghuang, Han Guichen
- Added the Imperial Battle Arena, you can get the designated clan residual stamp, a large amount of fine iron and a small amount of perfect powder, and a small chance to get the Tiangong hammer.
- The creative workshop first tries to do MOD locally, because other functions are still under development and verification, we will try to launch testing in this month. If you have any questions, you can feedback in the group, thank you
Amendments:
- Fixed the issue that there is no suitable for the production of life extension Golden Dan in the Changsheng Gate Alchemy furnace
- Fix the maze error that Mogge enters in the evil thread process
- Fixed the issue of abnormal combat caused by support talent (if there is still a problem, it needs to be checked again, it is a relatively repeated problem)
- Fixed game crash when trying to understand martial arts exclusive to Qin Father-in-law
- Fixed some incorrect martial arts effects
- Fixed an issue with the "Sword Demon True" attribute bonus not working in the beta
- Fixed an issue in the beta where the adjustment of the Five Poisons Teaching poisons training did not take effect
