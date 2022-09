Share · View all patches · Build 9528549 · Last edited 16 September 2022 – 07:06:24 UTC by Wendy

Hey guys,

today I've published the pet feature. What does that mean exactly?

You can now obtain a dog from the shop that does the following:

When you are in your basis it drops a few coins every now and then

When you are in a match it drops 10-20 coins per minute in your basis which you can collect upon return

Because it is so helpful and a good boi, it is the most expensive purchasable item in the shop.

Have fun!

Kind regards