

Version 1.02

9/16/2022

-fixed bug with amulet of shielding displaying too small sometimes

-fixed bug with amulet of shielding displaying after ascension

-fixed typo with double poison damage

-fixed bug with healthbar staying if shopkeeper is insta-killed

-made spiders (and other monsters) easier to hit near bottom of screen

-changed spider HP from 9 to 3

-changed butterfly HP from 5 to 3

-changed HP of many wooden objects from 30 to 15

-changed HP of large flower garden from 40 to 25

-statues and other objects can now be hurt by spike traps

-statues and other objects can now trigger traps

-dart trap re-arm time lowered from 2 seconds to 1 second

-chance of a small boon in wooden object changed from 12.5% to 37.5%

-wooden objects may contain a dart as its boon

-changed sprite of darts when you have amulet of explosive darts

-removed amulet of poison darts

-darts now inherit any attack modifiers player currently has (poison,medusa,death,crit)

-changed amount of darts in a dart pack from 10-20 to 25-50