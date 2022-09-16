Version 1.02
-fixed bug with amulet of shielding displaying too small sometimes
-fixed bug with amulet of shielding displaying after ascension
-fixed typo with double poison damage
-fixed bug with healthbar staying if shopkeeper is insta-killed
-made spiders (and other monsters) easier to hit near bottom of screen
-changed spider HP from 9 to 3
-changed butterfly HP from 5 to 3
-changed HP of many wooden objects from 30 to 15
-changed HP of large flower garden from 40 to 25
-statues and other objects can now be hurt by spike traps
-statues and other objects can now trigger traps
-dart trap re-arm time lowered from 2 seconds to 1 second
-chance of a small boon in wooden object changed from 12.5% to 37.5%
-wooden objects may contain a dart as its boon
-changed sprite of darts when you have amulet of explosive darts
-removed amulet of poison darts
-darts now inherit any attack modifiers player currently has (poison,medusa,death,crit)
-changed amount of darts in a dart pack from 10-20 to 25-50
