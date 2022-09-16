What's NEW in Version a.1.3.0:
Characters
Draco "The Survivor" - Out for blood.
Skin-lines
- Cafe
- Service
- Vacation
Features
- Steam Cloud Support
CHANGES:
General
- Changed starting reroll count from 10 to 3
- Cycling through trinkets removed
- Inventory style trinket selection added
- Difficulty rating removed
- Hexagon stat ratings added
- Various netcode optimizations
Enemies
- Changed blue slimes to have 10 health instead of 15
Jpec
- Fixed a bug where Jpec started with 80 max health
Karissa
- Syringe damage numbers decreased, can also spread without pandemic
- Pandemic range increase per upgrade decreased
- Posture check removed
- New skill miasma added
Jamie
- Tornado upgrades reordered
- Shock stun duration decreased
Kris
- Hammer now deals 1.5x the base damage
- Wrench and screwdriver now deal 0.5x the base damage
- Belt rotation speed decreased
- Belt cooldown increased
- Wifey attack cooldown decreased
Julia
- Stand together base shielding rate increased
- Stand together max shield potential increased
Brandon
- Adjusted football cooldowns to feel less like "anti-boba"
Misc
- Various bug fixes - Special thanks to our discord community (you know who you are!)
