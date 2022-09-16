 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mobmania update for 16 September 2022

Version a.1.3.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9527374 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's NEW in Version a.1.3.0:

Characters


Draco "The Survivor" - Out for blood.

Skin-lines

  • Cafe
  • Service
  • Vacation

Features

  • Steam Cloud Support

CHANGES:

General

  • Changed starting reroll count from 10 to 3
  • Cycling through trinkets removed
  • Inventory style trinket selection added
  • Difficulty rating removed
  • Hexagon stat ratings added
  • Various netcode optimizations

Enemies

  • Changed blue slimes to have 10 health instead of 15

Jpec

  • Fixed a bug where Jpec started with 80 max health

Karissa

  • Syringe damage numbers decreased, can also spread without pandemic
  • Pandemic range increase per upgrade decreased
  • Posture check removed
  • New skill miasma added

Jamie

  • Tornado upgrades reordered
  • Shock stun duration decreased

Kris

  • Hammer now deals 1.5x the base damage
  • Wrench and screwdriver now deal 0.5x the base damage
  • Belt rotation speed decreased
  • Belt cooldown increased
  • Wifey attack cooldown decreased

Julia

  • Stand together base shielding rate increased
  • Stand together max shield potential increased

Brandon

  • Adjusted football cooldowns to feel less like "anti-boba"

Misc

  • Various bug fixes - Special thanks to our discord community (you know who you are!)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2099221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link