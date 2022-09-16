 Skip to content

Deadwater Saloon update for 16 September 2022

September 15 Updates - Launch Day + 3

Share · View all patches · Build 9527359 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Latest round of changes for the day listed here from both updates - thanks again everyone.

  • Added hide wall functionality - this can be done with the new button in the build panel or with the H button.
  • Closing a saloon now reduces stress by 1 per hour
  • Staff follow button added.
  • Optimized NPC movement scripts for drastically better performance and FPS, especially late-game with a full town.
  • Revised Service Rating to better accentuate staff score.
  • Fixed bug where sometimes player could build furniture outside not meant to be outside (and would make it disappear).
  • Birds no longer fly through saloon.
  • Fixed floating upstairs john bug (never thought I would type those words)
  • Refactored furniture due to them moving sometimes on a loaded game
  • Refresh message added to staff screen.
  • Fixed side inventory button (opens general store now instead of pig farm)
  • Fixed bug with options screen closing

More to come. Will also be looking at some late game balance and additional challenges next.

