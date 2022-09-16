September 15 Updates - Launch Day + 3

Latest round of changes for the day listed here from both updates - thanks again everyone.
- Added hide wall functionality - this can be done with the new button in the build panel or with the H button.
- Closing a saloon now reduces stress by 1 per hour
- Staff follow button added.
- Optimized NPC movement scripts for drastically better performance and FPS, especially late-game with a full town.
- Revised Service Rating to better accentuate staff score.
- Fixed bug where sometimes player could build furniture outside not meant to be outside (and would make it disappear).
- Birds no longer fly through saloon.
- Fixed floating upstairs john bug (never thought I would type those words)
- Refactored furniture due to them moving sometimes on a loaded game
- Refresh message added to staff screen.
- Fixed side inventory button (opens general store now instead of pig farm)
- Fixed bug with options screen closing
More to come. Will also be looking at some late game balance and additional challenges next.
