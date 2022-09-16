September 15 Updates - Launch Day + 3

Latest round of changes for the day listed here from both updates - thanks again everyone.

Added hide wall functionality - this can be done with the new button in the build panel or with the H button.

Closing a saloon now reduces stress by 1 per hour

Staff follow button added.

Optimized NPC movement scripts for drastically better performance and FPS, especially late-game with a full town.

Revised Service Rating to better accentuate staff score.

Fixed bug where sometimes player could build furniture outside not meant to be outside (and would make it disappear).

Birds no longer fly through saloon.

Fixed floating upstairs john bug (never thought I would type those words)

Refactored furniture due to them moving sometimes on a loaded game

Refresh message added to staff screen.

Fixed side inventory button (opens general store now instead of pig farm)

Fixed bug with options screen closing

More to come. Will also be looking at some late game balance and additional challenges next.