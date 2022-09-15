Update 105.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9526566 · Last edited 15 September 2022 – 23:13:13 UTC by Wendy

Hello, Friends, has been adjusted the temperature of the map and animals and their respective damage

-Adjusted Map Temperature

-Adjusted Shade of trees and lakes to reduce the heat during the day

-Adjust the Temperature Damage

-Added trees and rocks to the climbing system



Soon we will put a Celsius to Fahrenheit temperature conversion system in options.

-We want to announce again that we have removed the epic login link to enter the game, now you only need steam to start the game.

Animals

-Adjustment of the adult Zebra not eating

-Added footprints on zebra

-Adjusted temperature damage inside animals

-Adjusted leopard climbing in TLVL2 map

For more information and details log into our Discord:

https://discord.gg/W74J9Xz67N

Thank you all very much!!!

High Brazil Studio.