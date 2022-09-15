 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Animalia Survival update for 15 September 2022

Update 105.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9526566 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Friends, has been adjusted the temperature of the map and animals and their respective damage

-Adjusted Map Temperature
-Adjusted Shade of trees and lakes to reduce the heat during the day
-Adjust the Temperature Damage

-Added trees and rocks to the climbing system

Soon we will put a Celsius to Fahrenheit temperature conversion system in options.

-We want to announce again that we have removed the epic login link to enter the game, now you only need steam to start the game.

Animals

-Adjustment of the adult Zebra not eating
-Added footprints on zebra
-Adjusted temperature damage inside animals
-Adjusted leopard climbing in TLVL2 map

For more information and details log into our Discord:
https://discord.gg/W74J9Xz67N

Thank you all very much!!!

High Brazil Studio.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1364291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link