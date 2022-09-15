Update 105.2

Hello, Friends, has been adjusted the temperature of the map and animals and their respective damage
-Adjusted Map Temperature
-Adjusted Shade of trees and lakes to reduce the heat during the day
-Adjust the Temperature Damage
-Added trees and rocks to the climbing system
Soon we will put a Celsius to Fahrenheit temperature conversion system in options.
-We want to announce again that we have removed the epic login link to enter the game, now you only need steam to start the game.
Animals
-Adjustment of the adult Zebra not eating
-Added footprints on zebra
-Adjusted temperature damage inside animals
-Adjusted leopard climbing in TLVL2 map
For more information and details log into our Discord:
https://discord.gg/W74J9Xz67N
Thank you all very much!!!
High Brazil Studio.
