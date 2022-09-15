 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Engine Evolution 2022 update for 15 September 2022

Update 2022.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9526560 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

PHYSICS

  • Formulas can now crash as well.
  • The crashing code was refactored and made more general and consistent for motorbikes as well.
  • MAKE SURE TO REPORT ANY PERFORMANCE ISSUES.
    UI
  • New notifications when you receive a time penalty, somebody sets the fastest lap, or you collide with somebody.
  • Simplified main menu for GEN 1.
  • Better names for graphical settings.
    RACING FAIRNESS [IN PROGRESS]
  • In order to make the game fairer, I plan to introduce a penalty system for causing a collision. To achieve that, I must correctly detect collisions. These will now be displayed in UI. No time penalty is awarded for crashing YET.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1871991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link