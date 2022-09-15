Update 2022.0.1

PHYSICS
- Formulas can now crash as well.
- The crashing code was refactored and made more general and consistent for motorbikes as well.
- MAKE SURE TO REPORT ANY PERFORMANCE ISSUES.
UI
- New notifications when you receive a time penalty, somebody sets the fastest lap, or you collide with somebody.
- Simplified main menu for GEN 1.
- Better names for graphical settings.
RACING FAIRNESS [IN PROGRESS]
- In order to make the game fairer, I plan to introduce a penalty system for causing a collision. To achieve that, I must correctly detect collisions. These will now be displayed in UI. No time penalty is awarded for crashing YET.
Changed files in this update