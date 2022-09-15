-
Added Steam friends leaderboards + ghosts
Can now delete downloaded levels
Cross-platform steam cloud sync should now work (be careful to keep the correct steam cloud saves)
Fixed death bug during replay
Fixed a leaderboard/ghost refresh bug that required to click on refresh twice
Neodash update for 15 September 2022
Update Notes v1.0.6
