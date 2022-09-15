 Skip to content

Neodash update for 15 September 2022

Update Notes v1.0.6

  • Added Steam friends leaderboards + ghosts

  • Can now delete downloaded levels

  • Cross-platform steam cloud sync should now work (be careful to keep the correct steam cloud saves)

  • Fixed death bug during replay

  • Fixed a leaderboard/ghost refresh bug that required to click on refresh twice

