September 15 Updates

Here are today's updates and fixes so far.
- Closing a saloon now reduces stress by 1 per hour
- Staff follow button added.
- Birds no longer fly through saloon.
- Fixed floating upstairs john bug (never thought I would type those words)
- Refactored furniture due to them moving sometimes on a loaded game
- Refresh message added to staff screen.
- Fixed side inventory button (opens general store now instead of pig farm)
- Fixed bug with options screen closing
More to come!
Changed files in this update