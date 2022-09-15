 Skip to content

Deadwater Saloon update for 15 September 2022

September 15 Updates

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here are today's updates and fixes so far.

  • Closing a saloon now reduces stress by 1 per hour
  • Staff follow button added.
  • Birds no longer fly through saloon.
  • Fixed floating upstairs john bug (never thought I would type those words)
  • Refactored furniture due to them moving sometimes on a loaded game
  • Refresh message added to staff screen.
  • Fixed side inventory button (opens general store now instead of pig farm)
  • Fixed bug with options screen closing

More to come!

