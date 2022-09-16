 Skip to content

Nero The Sniper update for 16 September 2022

Patch Notes V2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9525676 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Based on player feedback and internal testing, we have procedurally uploaded small patches post full release. The following contains a summary of the changes.

  • Fixed minor key binding issues.
  • Reduced sniper scope shake in easy and medium difficulties
  • Tutorials messages during first mission will less frequent
  • Not being able to sprint after a sniper headshot
  • Enemy difficulty balancing
  • Animation bug when carrying dead bodies
  • Animation issues on lower frame rates
  • Other minor fixes and balancing changes

