Patch Notes V2.1

Based on player feedback and internal testing, we have procedurally uploaded small patches post full release. The following contains a summary of the changes.
- Fixed minor key binding issues.
- Reduced sniper scope shake in easy and medium difficulties
- Tutorials messages during first mission will less frequent
- Not being able to sprint after a sniper headshot
- Enemy difficulty balancing
- Animation bug when carrying dead bodies
- Animation issues on lower frame rates
- Other minor fixes and balancing changes
Changed files in this update