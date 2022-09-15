 Skip to content

Sky Haven update for 15 September 2022

Version 0.7.5.232

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Improvements
  • Added mass clerk hire/fire hotkey combinations:
  • ALT+Left Mouse Button: hire/fire 5 clerks
  • CTRL+Left Mouse Button: hire/fire 10 clerks
  • SHIFT+Left Mouse Button: hire/fire on all office max capacity/money
  • increased Start Money for eras
  • adjusted research window counters
  • added a possibility to hire/fire groups of clerks
  • Bug fixes
  • fixed late cargo contracts in early ages
  • fixed a crash on loading the game related to the previous session pathfinding
  • fixed a crash on loading related to wall's mesh
  • if the transfer bus is cancelled, cancel the terminal service too
  • fixed office 1970 placement issue

