Version 0.7.5.232
- Improvements
- Added mass clerk hire/fire hotkey combinations:
- ALT+Left Mouse Button: hire/fire 5 clerks
- CTRL+Left Mouse Button: hire/fire 10 clerks
- SHIFT+Left Mouse Button: hire/fire on all office max capacity/money
- increased Start Money for eras
- adjusted research window counters
- added a possibility to hire/fire groups of clerks
- Bug fixes
- fixed late cargo contracts in early ages
- fixed a crash on loading the game related to the previous session pathfinding
- fixed a crash on loading related to wall's mesh
- if the transfer bus is cancelled, cancel the terminal service too
- fixed office 1970 placement issue
Changed files in this update