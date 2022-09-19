Return to Monkey Island is Available Now!

Well, after thirty years, here it is at last.

Return to Monkey Island! The game we honestly never thought we'd get to make.

Ron, Dave, and the rest of the dedicated team at Terrible Toybox have poured their hearts into creating this new story, a tale of unfinished business, unlikely alliances, and the consequences of digging at the spot marked X.

We've really enjoyed making it, reconnecting with characters that are dear to us, and meeting new ones, and it is with joy and pride that we share the game with you now. Hope you enjoy it!

Ron Gilbert & Dave Grossman

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2060130/Return_to_Monkey_Island/

Join the community of low moral fiber on Discord and follow us on [Twitter](twitter.com/terribletoybox) for all the latest info on Return to Monkey Island.