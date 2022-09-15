Basic Controller Support Now Available!

Hello Ghoul Hunters!
It took me a while, but I finally managed to code some basic controller support! Right now, the game hard-codes following controls:
Left Stick - Movement
Right Stick - Look/Aim
Left Trigger - Aim Down Sight
Right Trigger - Shoot/Use
For the rest of the controls, you should be able to map them to keyboard keys via Steam. You can also try mapping it directly in-game, but some advanced controller buttons might not register.
To enable controller, go to the settings and turn on "Enable Gamepad". When you move the right stick around, it'll try to find an appropriate target to lock on for you, both while aiming down sight or just looking around. Please let me know if you have any suggestions for how controller works, although I won't be able to get to them in the near future since I have a lot of other work for the game to get to. But the current control scheme will at least get you through the game :)
Other changes included in the update:
-
Sleeping after eating will now only heal up to 80% of your total health, with 10 HP restored per hour of sleep. The skill system will improve this.
-
Now when you continue to stack-use permanent effect serums, the effect will diminish after each use. This is to prevent the player from becoming super-human, thus ruining the experience with future DLCs.
-
When you have food order and the customer dies from combat, the order will be cancelled without any penalty for you.
-
After reaching 100% relationship with a faction, the merchants will carry more cash.
-
Cooking lard from pork will now produce 2 lard instead of 1.
-
Increased the amount of pork available in the game.
-
Improved native resolution detection when you first start the game.
-
Fixed a bug where you can double-equip a type of weapon attachment on the same weapon.
