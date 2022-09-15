Basic Controller Support Now Available!

Hello Ghoul Hunters!

It took me a while, but I finally managed to code some basic controller support! Right now, the game hard-codes following controls:

Left Stick - Movement

Right Stick - Look/Aim

Left Trigger - Aim Down Sight

Right Trigger - Shoot/Use

For the rest of the controls, you should be able to map them to keyboard keys via Steam. You can also try mapping it directly in-game, but some advanced controller buttons might not register.

To enable controller, go to the settings and turn on "Enable Gamepad". When you move the right stick around, it'll try to find an appropriate target to lock on for you, both while aiming down sight or just looking around. Please let me know if you have any suggestions for how controller works, although I won't be able to get to them in the near future since I have a lot of other work for the game to get to. But the current control scheme will at least get you through the game :)

Other changes included in the update: