Boneraiser Minions update for 15 September 2022

Patch v5.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

//bug fixes

  • There was a rare chance the Boneraise menu could cause a crash when popping up.
  • There was a rare chance a wave of Hat Dude unlocks would appear (instead of just one).
  • If you had forgotten the Goopily Slimies meta then the normal special stage that it would have overridden wouldn't happen.
  • If the Service Bell's merchant was triggered during the "a stranger approaches" timer then it would trigger multiple traveller events.
  • During a Roaming Traveller event you could open/close the Escape Menu which would unpause the game behind the event.
  • The Wandering Merchant was always selling a Service Bell (it should only have been if you don't already have one).

