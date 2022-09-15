Patch v5.3

//bug fixes
- There was a rare chance the Boneraise menu could cause a crash when popping up.
- There was a rare chance a wave of Hat Dude unlocks would appear (instead of just one).
- If you had forgotten the Goopily Slimies meta then the normal special stage that it would have overridden wouldn't happen.
- If the Service Bell's merchant was triggered during the "a stranger approaches" timer then it would trigger multiple traveller events.
- During a Roaming Traveller event you could open/close the Escape Menu which would unpause the game behind the event.
- The Wandering Merchant was always selling a Service Bell (it should only have been if you don't already have one).
