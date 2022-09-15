This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Miners!

Oktoberfest has officially started on the Space Rig. ‘Tis time for beer, new hats, and work-related fun - and Management has supplied all of the above. Here’s what you can expect for the next two and a half weeks, in a bit more detail:

A new assignment, the Oktoberfest Celebration assignment is now available to all eligible employees*. Complete it and receive a heft reward, alongside the two new hats (see below)

Two new hats, awarded in the Oktoberfest Celebration assignment (see above). Whether you favor the Kegger or the Trachtenhut, any of these two fine additions to your wardrobe will let anyone know that you were there at the DRG Oktoberfest 2022!

The Best Wurst Beer, a seasonal, sausage-flavored brew for the event. We have heard it described as Oktoberfest in a mug…among other things.

Earn Double Season XP! While Management had no issue securing enough of this new beer for the event, a shipment of Best Wurst Beer mugs crashed on approach and the mugs are now scattered across Hoxxes! Locating one during a mission and bringing it back will double your Mission Performance Points for that mission.

Oktoberfest Decoration on the Space Rig - and there’s a lot of decorations this time around. For some reason, Oktoberfest really lit the creative spark in the Party Committee. Go see for yourself!

Enjoy Oktoberfest, Miners! Management is both excited to bring you this new event and slightly worried about what two and a half weeks of drinking and partying will do to overall productivity. Guess we’ll find out!

Rock and Stone!

With Love,

The Ghost Ship Crew

*Completing the onboarding assignment “Conquer Hoxxes” makes you eligible for picking new assignments