 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rogue Shift update for 15 September 2022

RELEASE NOTES - v0.2022.011

Share · View all patches · Build 9521301 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Solo difficulty level is now associated with your character. You select a Difficulty when creating your character. You no longer have to select the Difficulty each time you play. In co-op, your character can join a game of any difficulty level.

Content

  • 11 new Steam Achievements
  • 3 new Perks
  • Confidence - Deal +10% damage when you are at full health.
  • Rage - Do 2x damage when your health drops below 10%.
  • Valuable Orbs - Earn 1 Credit for every 10 Orbs collected from killed enemies.

Fixes

  • Infected Guards now trigger your proxy mines.
  • Increased fire damage via a Perk will now also apply to Infected Guard enemies.
  • Infected Guards now drop Orbs when killed.
  • Other small fixes.

Balance

  • Nano-storage Pocket and Nano-storage Box now give twice as much additional inventory space, but they cost a bit more.

Improvements

  • Some improved descriptions for items and perks.
  • Improved layout in a storage area where the navigation was a bit fiddly.
  • Other small improvements.

Changed files in this update

Rogue Shift Content Depot 611191
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link