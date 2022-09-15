RELEASE NOTES - v0.2022.011

Changes
- Solo difficulty level is now associated with your character. You select a Difficulty when creating your character. You no longer have to select the Difficulty each time you play. In co-op, your character can join a game of any difficulty level.
Content
- 11 new Steam Achievements
- 3 new Perks
- Confidence - Deal +10% damage when you are at full health.
- Rage - Do 2x damage when your health drops below 10%.
- Valuable Orbs - Earn 1 Credit for every 10 Orbs collected from killed enemies.
Fixes
- Infected Guards now trigger your proxy mines.
- Increased fire damage via a Perk will now also apply to Infected Guard enemies.
- Infected Guards now drop Orbs when killed.
- Other small fixes.
Balance
- Nano-storage Pocket and Nano-storage Box now give twice as much additional inventory space, but they cost a bit more.
Improvements
- Some improved descriptions for items and perks.
- Improved layout in a storage area where the navigation was a bit fiddly.
- Other small improvements.
Changed files in this update