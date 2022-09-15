Relic Bugfix

There is a bug that occasionally causes Relic pickups to lock the game.
This fix should stop that from happening.
See you in the next update!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
There is a bug that occasionally causes Relic pickups to lock the game.
This fix should stop that from happening.
See you in the next update!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update