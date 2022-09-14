 Skip to content

Cleaning The System update for 14 September 2022

1.17.5 - Added Workshop Warning

Share · View all patches · Build 9518484 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After seeing levels can have flashing colors, I decided to add in a Workshop Warning since I can't guarantee the levels won't include harmful effects like that.

I would like to add accessibility settings for that in the future.

