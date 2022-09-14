 Skip to content

Breakwaters update for 14 September 2022

Improved Cannon Aim logic, Fixed Ferry menu UI navigation for gamepads

Build 9518154

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.5.48
-Fixed buy/sell menu so it selects the correct default button when switching menu tabs and correctly resets the scroll bar.
-Update to NPC interactions to fix some cases where gamepads would press past an interaction.
-Changed Escape key (pause menu) logic to be blocked by fewer open menus so it reacts as expected in more cases by opening the pause menu.
-Improved gamepad interaction with ferry boat UI options
-Improved cannon aim logic so it better accounts for unusual placement scenarios and remains accurate
-Fixed blue crystal trees not playing their dirt move vfx while moving

