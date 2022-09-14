v0.5.48
-Fixed buy/sell menu so it selects the correct default button when switching menu tabs and correctly resets the scroll bar.
-Update to NPC interactions to fix some cases where gamepads would press past an interaction.
-Changed Escape key (pause menu) logic to be blocked by fewer open menus so it reacts as expected in more cases by opening the pause menu.
-Improved gamepad interaction with ferry boat UI options
-Improved cannon aim logic so it better accounts for unusual placement scenarios and remains accurate
-Fixed blue crystal trees not playing their dirt move vfx while moving
Breakwaters update for 14 September 2022
Improved Cannon Aim logic, Fixed Ferry menu UI navigation for gamepads
v0.5.48
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update