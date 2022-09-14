Improved Cannon Aim logic, Fixed Ferry menu UI navigation for gamepads

v0.5.48

-Fixed buy/sell menu so it selects the correct default button when switching menu tabs and correctly resets the scroll bar.

-Update to NPC interactions to fix some cases where gamepads would press past an interaction.

-Changed Escape key (pause menu) logic to be blocked by fewer open menus so it reacts as expected in more cases by opening the pause menu.

-Improved gamepad interaction with ferry boat UI options

-Improved cannon aim logic so it better accounts for unusual placement scenarios and remains accurate

-Fixed blue crystal trees not playing their dirt move vfx while moving