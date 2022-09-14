 Skip to content

Jylko: Through The Song update for 14 September 2022

Jylko - 0.2.16

Share · View all patches · Build 9517264

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major Changes

26 Steam Achievements
2 Steam Leaderboard :

  • Highest Room
  • Enemies Killed
    Global luminosity improvements
    Global UI Improvements

Other Changes

New merchand : Explorer
Boss stage 6 improved
Secret boss improved

