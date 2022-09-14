Jylko - 0.2.16

Major Changes
26 Steam Achievements
2 Steam Leaderboard :
- Highest Room
- Enemies Killed
Global luminosity improvements
Global UI Improvements
Other Changes
New merchand : Explorer
Boss stage 6 improved
Secret boss improved
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Major Changes
26 Steam Achievements
2 Steam Leaderboard :
Other Changes
New merchand : Explorer
Boss stage 6 improved
Secret boss improved
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update