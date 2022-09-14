 Skip to content

The Vaults update for 14 September 2022

Sept 14, 2022, Minor Fixes / tweaks

Share · View all patches · Build 9516975 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just fixed some minor bugs from the previous update!

feel free to message me if you run into any issues - thanks for playing!

