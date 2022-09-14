Update 0.87.2.1 beta

— Fixed stations appear as destroyed in UI in some cases (https://github.com/voxeltycoon/issues/issues/983)

— Fixed incorrect signal distance calculations

— Fixed vehicle stats are no longer displayed when hovering over a vehicle preview in the tech tree window (https://github.com/voxeltycoon/issues/issues/982)

— Fixed UI displays incorrect stats and console spamming warnings for electrified trains

— Routes now sorted by name in human-like manner

— Set correct default currency and names assets for es, pl, sv, and tr locales

— Added Clear button to console

— Modding: Building liveries now can have different displayed names: use _uri#liveryname:DisplayName format

— Modding: Added backward compatibility for Liveries2 property of the .conveyorconnector asset