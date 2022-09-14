Share · View all patches · Build 9515550 · Last edited 14 September 2022 – 14:59:30 UTC by Wendy

Patch 1.3.9 fixes a few more bugs and problems with the game.

Removed the "Low FPS Mode" because it was causing problems on >60Hz displays.

Added a bunch of meta commentary and jokes to Hard Mode. Most of these are inspired by the dialogue structure in Pizza Game.

Tweaked a bit of dialogue.

New faces for Brendan. (Will be coming in a separate update in a few days)

Removal of a really weird system that I added with 1.1 to try to jumpscare you a few times. I think all this did was cause bugs though. Idk.

Slightly updated steam art.

This will likely be the final patch to Annie and the Art Gallery. Unless something big comes up that needs fixing, I'm going to be switching my focus to something... fishy!

Join our discord server for more updates!

https://discord.gg/cTX7DdEkWF

Thanks for playing Annie and the Art Gallery!