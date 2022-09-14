0.3.17 has been released

Added features
- Added impassable walls.
- Upgraded the dome shield.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that the item stack count was not updated after using an item.
- Fixed a bug that caused the prediction line to flicker.
