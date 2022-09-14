 Skip to content

BrainAccelerator Playtest update for 14 September 2022

0.3.17 has been released

Build 9514673

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added features

  • Added impassable walls.
  • Upgraded the dome shield.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that the item stack count was not updated after using an item.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the prediction line to flicker.

