Cult Of Babel : Prologue update for 14 September 2022

Prologue Update : New Features & More !

Prologue Update : New Features & More !

14 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New features :

  • Added flying books and flying candlesticks
  • Added global score based on how well you did in a run (High number of kills, damage taken, fewer cards owned)
  • Added a boss fight at the end of wave 12
  • Added map variations
  • Added environmental interactions
  • Added a small white flash on the player to indicate that its ability cooldown is over
  • Added a global timer
  • Added a blinking animation to the explosive exnemies, to tell that they're gonna explode

Changes:

  • Faster, more tanky enemies in the last waves
  • More enemies in the last waves
  • [Nerf] Strength : Gives you less damage and less firerate
  • [Nerf] Moon : Increased the Lights Off effect
  • [Nerf] Spatiokinesis (Upgrade) : Gives you less bullet speed and less range
  • [Nerf] Hell Thorns now spawn every third shot
  • [Nerf] Lilith Slashing Dash Range reduced
  • [Buff] Lilith's shotgun Base Bullet Speed increased
  • [Nerf] The Hanged Man : Increased the firerate reduction
  • [Nerf] Butchering Knife : Reduced the damage up
  • Secret spell now gives bullet speed instead of dash range
  • Increased the safe spot around the player where enemies cannot spawn
  • Demon Hearts turn your bullets black, to help you know when you get the damage boost

Bug fixes :

  • Fixed a bug that caused the shop / victory / defeat screen to appear when opening a booster
  • Fixed a bug that caused the explosion of the exploding enemies to be higher than they should be

Feel free to tell us your feedback on the game's discord server : https://discord.gg/uNKqAxepke

