Prologue Update : New Features & More !

New features :
- Added flying books and flying candlesticks
- Added global score based on how well you did in a run (High number of kills, damage taken, fewer cards owned)
- Added a boss fight at the end of wave 12
- Added map variations
- Added environmental interactions
- Added a small white flash on the player to indicate that its ability cooldown is over
- Added a global timer
- Added a blinking animation to the explosive exnemies, to tell that they're gonna explode
Changes:
- Faster, more tanky enemies in the last waves
- More enemies in the last waves
- [Nerf] Strength : Gives you less damage and less firerate
- [Nerf] Moon : Increased the Lights Off effect
- [Nerf] Spatiokinesis (Upgrade) : Gives you less bullet speed and less range
- [Nerf] Hell Thorns now spawn every third shot
- [Nerf] Lilith Slashing Dash Range reduced
- [Buff] Lilith's shotgun Base Bullet Speed increased
- [Nerf] The Hanged Man : Increased the firerate reduction
- [Nerf] Butchering Knife : Reduced the damage up
- Secret spell now gives bullet speed instead of dash range
- Increased the safe spot around the player where enemies cannot spawn
- Demon Hearts turn your bullets black, to help you know when you get the damage boost
Bug fixes :
- Fixed a bug that caused the shop / victory / defeat screen to appear when opening a booster
- Fixed a bug that caused the explosion of the exploding enemies to be higher than they should be
Feel free to tell us your feedback on the game's discord server : https://discord.gg/uNKqAxepke
