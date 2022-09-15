Super Alloy Ranger is Available Now!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi players!

Super Alloy Ranger is now available! Don't miss out on the first week of release - 10% off!

There are 12 levels, 14 bosses, and 7 special challenge levels to go. BOSSRUSH mode will be unlocked after the first time the whole game is cleared.

Super Alloy Ranger is set up with three optional difficulties. Compared to the other difficulties, the normal difficulty has a reduced number of instant death mechanisms, while the crazy difficulty is the perfect choice to challenge yourself! We hope you can fully enjoy our game.

Thank you all for your support!