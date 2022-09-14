Deadwater Saloon - Updates (September 13) (v2)

Share · View all patches · Build 9511700 · Last edited 14 September 2022 – 04:13:17 UTC by Wendy

Second round of updates for September 13. Thanks all for the feedback and bug reports - it's a huge help.

Fixed bug where left-clicking to leave Item mode would sometimes leave an object behind.

Fixed bug where item in edit mode could not be placed if out player was out of money.

Fixed bug where Suspicion would never be gained with 100 sneakiness (previously would negate 100% of the suspicion gain).

Fixed bug where achievements were no registering for Outlaw Gang and Firebrand Preacher quest chains.

Fixed bug where the sheriff building would sometimes be built with no sheriff.

More to come.