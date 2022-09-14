 Skip to content

Deadwater Saloon update for 14 September 2022

Deadwater Saloon - Updates (September 13) (v2)

Deadwater Saloon - Updates (September 13) (v2)

Second round of updates for September 13. Thanks all for the feedback and bug reports - it's a huge help.

  • Fixed bug where left-clicking to leave Item mode would sometimes leave an object behind.
  • Fixed bug where item in edit mode could not be placed if out player was out of money.
  • Fixed bug where Suspicion would never be gained with 100 sneakiness (previously would negate 100% of the suspicion gain).
  • Fixed bug where achievements were no registering for Outlaw Gang and Firebrand Preacher quest chains.
  • Fixed bug where the sheriff building would sometimes be built with no sheriff.

More to come.

