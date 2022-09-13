This update includes some initial administrative features for dedicated servers, such as maplists. It also adds the "nextmap" command which works for both user-hosted lobbies and admins on dedicated servers.
Task Force update for 13 September 2022
Task Force 0.3.1.1522
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Task Force Windows Depot 611301
Changed files in this update