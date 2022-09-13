 Skip to content

Task Force update for 13 September 2022

Task Force 0.3.1.1522

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update includes some initial administrative features for dedicated servers, such as maplists. It also adds the "nextmap" command which works for both user-hosted lobbies and admins on dedicated servers.

