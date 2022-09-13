Food Truck Simulator coming tomorrow!

It has been a long and exciting road for us from the initial idea of a simple food truck game all the way to what Food Truck Simulator has become. We added a lot of features we didn’t initially planned and then halfway trough the project we decided that we just need a nice city and driving the food truck. And tomorrow we’ll see if we made the right choices :P

We also made some improvements to the stuttering some of you have reported and we just got confirmation from the testers that it indeed got better. That will certainly make the launch smoother :)

And yes, there will be a launch discount tomorrow lasting 7 days!