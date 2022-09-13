 Skip to content

Hyperglide update for 13 September 2022

Hyperglide now has Achievements

Build 9507432

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Hypergliders

We just added Achievements in this update and are looking forward to your progressions!

Happy Gliding!

