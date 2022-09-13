I now believe the Intel GPU issues are now resolved. After discovering that the Intel GPU's use the Apps address space for storage rather than paging in and out like discrete GPU's i was able to solve the problem.
I am very interested in any crashes going forwards.
Warlocks Entanglement update for 13 September 2022
Update 13th September 2022
