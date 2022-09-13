 Skip to content

Warlocks Entanglement update for 13 September 2022

Update 13th September 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9506273 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I now believe the Intel GPU issues are now resolved. After discovering that the Intel GPU's use the Apps address space for storage rather than paging in and out like discrete GPU's i was able to solve the problem.
I am very interested in any crashes going forwards.

