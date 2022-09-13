Patch 20 - Custom Character Expansion, Favouriting and more!

Want to play as an augmented Cyborg, a Druidic Deer or Space soldier? Well now you can!

We've added over 300 new character creator parts for you to use!

As the amount of props have increased, many of you have requested the ability to favourite props and FXs. by pressing the added star on any icon, you can add it to your favourites list and easily use it on the fly.

We also tweaked and fixed the following:

Added a Spherical and Navigation Ruler & made the numbers scale independent of camera distance.

Insta-roll any of the dice by right clicking their icon.

Character creator window now scales more logically.

Some mesh optimisations and bug fixes.

Steam workshop no longer has the "favourites" toggle enabled by default.

Steam workshop search bar now clears when you close the browser.

Custom Text now has a black outline making it far easier to read.

Updated some Ui elements I missed last patch

Workshop no longer openable while on the Steam Demo-branch (Demo app ID doesn't match the

main game so the workshop is in-accessible anyway)

Potential fix for a reported VRAM issue (Music tracks unload after they've finished playing and no longer play while the game or music audio is muted.

We'll be taking another stab at the Playersheets as well as possibly integrating a 3D dice roller this coming patch!

As always here's the discord link should you wish to get involved in the feature discussions, contests, give feedback and more: https://discord.gg/mJntEJ2kzC

Stay Awesome, Stay Creative and Happy Gaming!