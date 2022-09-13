 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Aces Under the Moonlight update for 13 September 2022

Update 05 Quickfix 02

Share · View all patches · Build 9505733 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Main Menu

  • Version Indicator (bottom right) set to ver. 5.2.0
  • Controls screen has been updated to reflect new key bindings for Player 1

Ingame

  • Airdash is now performed by pressing Left or Right twice quickly
  • Player 1 has new bindings (Keyboard): G and F keys can also be used to attack

Buffering

  • AirDash buffer window has been widened
  • Jump buffer window has been widened
  • Cancelling will clear the buffer queue
  • You can now buffer ground attacks in the air, allowing you to attack as soon as you land

Changed files in this update

Depot 1913551
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link