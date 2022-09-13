Update 05 Quickfix 02

Main Menu
- Version Indicator (bottom right) set to ver. 5.2.0
- Controls screen has been updated to reflect new key bindings for Player 1
Ingame
- Airdash is now performed by pressing Left or Right twice quickly
- Player 1 has new bindings (Keyboard): G and F keys can also be used to attack
Buffering
- AirDash buffer window has been widened
- Jump buffer window has been widened
- Cancelling will clear the buffer queue
- You can now buffer ground attacks in the air, allowing you to attack as soon as you land
Changed files in this update