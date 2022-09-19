Free DLC 'Rebirth Project' released today!

Attention Ultra Age fans!

Ultra Age's additional content 'Rebirth Project' has released today.

Introducing

Age was exploring a portal in the Frontier Shelter when he was suddenly moved to what appears to be a laboratory by an unknown force. It seems to be a laboratory of the Frontier meant for testing creatures, filled with many devices to measure and record combat capabilities and strengthen their shortcomings. All experimental subjects created from these repeated experiments are beings who seek perfection, created solely from data.

Age becomes a reincarnation constantly reborn by Helvis in the laboratory each time a 'different Age' participates in an experiment... An experiment that cannot be escaped until it is fully completed. Will Age be able to escape from the 'Rebirth Project'?

This DLC is free, so all players can experience the Ultra Age style rogue-like level.

Note

The game itself has also updated. If you didn't see DLC menu although the game cleared, please update the game.

Please enjoy!