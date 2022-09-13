Old saves may work incorrectly.

Changed the reactor system display to the ratio of external and internal temperature resistance

Decreased the health of walls that are not connected to other walls by 6 times.

Added wall destruction effect

Added a flashing effect to the battle card frame

Added parallax texture of buildings for the city

Replaced text for skipping stats menu with "continue"

Added turning off additional mech menus with the right mouse button

Added a couple of containers under the Snakehead's dome

Added detailed story cards for pilots (RMB on pilot to open)

Reduced rolling chance of high stats for new pilots clones

Changed the formula for how pilot skills affect shooting accuracy

Now pilot skills <100 only worsen the accuracy of weapons up to 8 degrees

Prior to this, skills only improved the base accuracy of weapons.

Increased the influence of the weapon accuracy parameter in the customization menu

Slightly improved minigun accuracy

Slightly increased the damage of the first type rocket launcher

Updated main menu

Added ability to remap keys in the main menu

Added ability to reassign move/attack order while paused

Increased the amount of information displayed during a pause

Added blank panel on lab menu display when there is no lab

New gameplay in the maze

The red cell is now an open large room.

In the center of this room is a new boss that spawns nests every two seconds.

The boss shocks the nests with electricity (just effect for now)

The boss is surrounded by a force field and turrets

Turrets acquire a random type depending on the number of the cell's column.

Boss (red cell) is a huge snake

Removed monster spawn from walls

Removed random nests spawning around mechs

Added red flashing rectangle for high pilot's stress

Added oxygen amount buff from turbine module

Doubled oxygen leak rate

Improved the display of oxygen loss

Added a phrase about oxygen loss

Added a display of the time until complete loss of oxygen.

Added slightly transparent system wires when the mech is installed

Added display of earned pilot experience

Improved the display of creatures on the calendar

Added display of the name of the terrain when the city is first installed

Optimized particle systems for storm and ocean

Fixed duplicated particles when minimizing the game

Fixed maze loading error when mechs are idle at starting position

Fixed bosses moving error while paused in the maze

Fixed display of wires between pilots and mechs (1px)

Fixed incorrect display of insufficient resources when trying to start a mission

Fixed a random game crash when skipping a day. (Error in pilots array)

Fixed bug with extra path grid column

Fixed Snakehead's immunity from fire and explosion damage when the dome is active

Fixed incorrect tutorial window appearing when clicking the city button in the calendar menu

Fixed inability to open the map menu and pilots after going to the districts menu with the battle map selected