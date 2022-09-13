Old saves may work incorrectly.
Changed the reactor system display to the ratio of external and internal temperature resistance
Decreased the health of walls that are not connected to other walls by 6 times.
Added wall destruction effect
Added a flashing effect to the battle card frame
Added parallax texture of buildings for the city
Replaced text for skipping stats menu with "continue"
Added turning off additional mech menus with the right mouse button
Added a couple of containers under the Snakehead's dome
Added detailed story cards for pilots (RMB on pilot to open)
Reduced rolling chance of high stats for new pilots clones
Changed the formula for how pilot skills affect shooting accuracy
Now pilot skills <100 only worsen the accuracy of weapons up to 8 degrees
Prior to this, skills only improved the base accuracy of weapons.
Increased the influence of the weapon accuracy parameter in the customization menu
Slightly improved minigun accuracy
Slightly increased the damage of the first type rocket launcher
Updated main menu
Added ability to remap keys in the main menu
Added ability to reassign move/attack order while paused
Increased the amount of information displayed during a pause
Added blank panel on lab menu display when there is no lab
New gameplay in the maze
- The red cell is now an open large room.
- In the center of this room is a new boss that spawns nests every two seconds.
- The boss shocks the nests with electricity (just effect for now)
- The boss is surrounded by a force field and turrets
- Turrets acquire a random type depending on the number of the cell's column.
- Boss (red cell) is a huge snake
- Removed monster spawn from walls
- Removed random nests spawning around mechs
Added red flashing rectangle for high pilot's stress
Added oxygen amount buff from turbine module
Doubled oxygen leak rate
Improved the display of oxygen loss
Added a phrase about oxygen loss
Added a display of the time until complete loss of oxygen.
Added slightly transparent system wires when the mech is installed
Added display of earned pilot experience
Improved the display of creatures on the calendar
Added display of the name of the terrain when the city is first installed
Optimized particle systems for storm and ocean
Fixed duplicated particles when minimizing the game
Fixed maze loading error when mechs are idle at starting position
Fixed bosses moving error while paused in the maze
Fixed display of wires between pilots and mechs (1px)
Fixed incorrect display of insufficient resources when trying to start a mission
Fixed a random game crash when skipping a day. (Error in pilots array)
Fixed bug with extra path grid column
Fixed Snakehead's immunity from fire and explosion damage when the dome is active
Fixed incorrect tutorial window appearing when clicking the city button in the calendar menu
Fixed inability to open the map menu and pilots after going to the districts menu with the battle map selected
