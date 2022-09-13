 Skip to content

Demon Go! update for 13 September 2022

Demon Go! Update v1.1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9504333

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • The problem that sound settings were initialized has been resolved.
  • Some stage levels have changed.
  • Added music for each chapter.
  • Some tutorial content has been modified.

We'll update it to make it more fun 'Demon Go!'.

