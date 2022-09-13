Demon Go! Update v1.1.3
- The problem that sound settings were initialized has been resolved.
- Some stage levels have changed.
- Added music for each chapter.
- Some tutorial content has been modified.
We'll update it to make it more fun 'Demon Go!'.
