Beta Update 2022.09.12

- Reverted the crew cap reduction from the previous update.
- Parts that were built by the player now always drop resources even if they are junk and are destroyed by an NPC.
- Modest performance improvements to Career mode.
- Shields now deactivate when making an FTL jump within a start system, just like they already do when jumping between star systems.
- If the Steam overlay is not available, pages will now be opened in the Steam client instead.
- Fixed crash when transferring crew or resources if a ship/station already has more crew or resources than it has room for them.
- Fixed crash when a squad room is destroyed while it is selected in the crew assignments UI.
- Fixed rare crash while viewing the crew hire tab of the comms window.
- Fixed rare crashes during gameplay and while saving the game.
- Fixed bug where pirate/faction hunter mission ships destroyed before accepting the mission wouldn't be counted and could cause the mission to be impossible to accept. (If NPC ships destroy too many pirate/faction hunter mission ships, the mission will now be properly failed instead of uncompletable.)
- Fixed bug/exploit where enemy crew would become yours if you delete the room they are inside.
Cosmoteer Beta Test update for 13 September 2022
