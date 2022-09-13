The Plateau Update (Version 0.2)

Welcome to the first of Camp Canyonwood's monthly content updates! This month we have been hard at work fleshing out three new unlockable regions, a request system for campers, new auto-storage, new foragables, and more!

New Features



Expandable Campgrounds

You'll find around the map there are now broken Ramps and Bridges leading to new locations. For the right price you can repair these broken down passageways and gain access to one of three brand new locations, Marriage Ridge, Jack's Bluff, and Overlook Island. These higher elevation areas grant access to scenic views and hiking trails, along with more historical landmarks to uncover!



Camper Requests

Campers now have the ability to make requests! Each request they make will last until the end of the day, and if fulfilled, will go towards increasing their camp rating! Requests include things like asking to be given certain tools or food, and if the situation calls for it, for you to help organize their inventories when full!



Storage Containers

To help campers better sort their findings, you can now purchase and build 5 different kinds of Storage Containers! The Fish Cooler, The Wood Pile, The Bug Terrarium, The Forage Basket, and The Mine Cart! As their names suggest, campers will automatically deposit resources of certain types into their appropriate storage containers should one be nearby. Things are about to get a whole lot more organized!



Mushrooms

There are now three different kinds of foragable mushrooms that can spawn in forested areas! One poisonous, the others cookable and delicious! Meadow Mushrooms, Morel Mushrooms and Deathcap Mushrooms can now be foraged, and will contribute to the Foraging Badge when picked. _

(Note: Old saves may not generate mushrooms since the terrain populator only runs once at the start of a game.)_

Changes and Fixes

Campers now only use the Storage Shed (renamed Tool Shed) for putting their Tools back.

Campers now drop items on the floor if a storage container/trash can is full when they try to use it.

Campers no longer automatically cook fish they catch, preferring instead to store fish in available coolers and will forage if no food is provided. It's up to you to keep dinner on the table! (or floor, rather)

Campers no longer come pre-equipped with tools past the tutorial.

Fixed source of mysterious non interactable weeds appearing near Catherine's cabin.

Fixed campers sometimes walking away while you are talking to them.

Fixed overlapping aggro sound effects for bears and snakes.

Massive performance improvements with terrain population.

Fixed terrain pop-ins happening in view of the player.

Fixed another source of crashes related to pathfinding.

Removed an incomplete camper archetype to fix a number of camper bugs it was causing.

Clamped max campers at 10.

Increased archery target XP gain rate.

Fixed a number of exceptions that were causing hitches and slowdown.

Fixed a number of sources causing AI to stop moving/become stuck while pathfinding.

Fixed layering issue with bug visuals.

Fixed camper scores not saving correctly.

Fixed "invisible trash" loading bug.

Fixed Jack deal text displaying outside the box bounds.

Added new Update section to Main Menu to display the latest update.

Wild Birds can now appear in 4 random colors.

Campers will now collect food from picnic baskets when hungry.

Updated engine to newer version (2021 LTS)

Reduced campers' safety debuffs when outside the counselors' party.

Reduced amount of wood given by tutorial cabin.

Changed wood drops and rock drops to be continuous throughout the process of chopping/mining.

Fixed campers dropping walking sticks on load.

Fixed hiking/exploring progress not being saved.

Fixed Cheesy Chips not being counted as food.

Campers now slightly more prefer to use their tools when self-assigning activities over wandering.

Campers now automatically wake up at 6:30am if not yet awakened.

Added sounds for bears and snakes swinging/attempting to attack.

Added sound for player taking damage.

As always, let us know what you think of the new update, and happy camping!