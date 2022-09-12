 Skip to content

Sky Haven update for 12 September 2022

Version 0.7.4.227

Sky Haven update for 12 September 2022

Beta version is available in Betas tab(Right-click on Sky Haven in Library -> Properties -> Betas -> beta. In case if version is not shown in the list, restart steam)

  • Improvements
  • significantly reduced a size of save files, as well as the speed of saving and loading
  • updated Weather Station model
  • new free camera control(F10)
  • last era before 2000 sticks forever
  • added no suitable runway notification and a badge on airplane
  • returned control panel helper
  • setup animations for Belt Loaders
  • enable auto move In/Out path for all latest planes
  • added aerosvit logos
  • Bug fixes
  • fixed crash when a flight gets cancelled
  • fixed traffic system paths generation
  • fixed attaching trip leakage for Catering vehicles
  • fixed max flight block size to fit in one part of the day (size < 4h)
  • fixed editing tool intersection error
  • fixed building tool intersection check
  • fixed cancelling a flight makes buses stuck
  • fixed move out auto path for vehicles on ramp
  • fixed checking contracts last era
  • fixed that a contract isn't shown if it ends between 1970 and 1999
  • fixed A340 baggage hatches positions
  • fixed B757_200 catering doors rotations
  • fixed B737_700 catering doors transform issue
  • fixed passengers pathfinding on loading game
  • fixed late supply contracts in early game after starting a new game
  • fixed belt loaders attaching position
  • fixed removing a ramp for the oncoming flights caused the game to crash
  • fixed a crash in terminal editing tool
  • fixed a crash on loading related to terminal constructing

Changed depots in 0.7.4.227 branch

Sky Haven Depot Windows Depot 674092
Sky Haven Depot MacOS Depot 674093
Sky Haven Depot Linux Depot 674094
