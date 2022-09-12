Version 0.7.4.227
Beta version is available in Betas tab(Right-click on Sky Haven in Library -> Properties -> Betas -> beta. In case if version is not shown in the list, restart steam)
- Improvements
- significantly reduced a size of save files, as well as the speed of saving and loading
- updated Weather Station model
- new free camera control(F10)
- last era before 2000 sticks forever
- added no suitable runway notification and a badge on airplane
- returned control panel helper
- setup animations for Belt Loaders
- enable auto move In/Out path for all latest planes
- added aerosvit logos
- Bug fixes
- fixed crash when a flight gets cancelled
- fixed traffic system paths generation
- fixed attaching trip leakage for Catering vehicles
- fixed max flight block size to fit in one part of the day (size < 4h)
- fixed editing tool intersection error
- fixed building tool intersection check
- fixed cancelling a flight makes buses stuck
- fixed move out auto path for vehicles on ramp
- fixed checking contracts last era
- fixed that a contract isn't shown if it ends between 1970 and 1999
- fixed A340 baggage hatches positions
- fixed B757_200 catering doors rotations
- fixed B737_700 catering doors transform issue
- fixed passengers pathfinding on loading game
- fixed late supply contracts in early game after starting a new game
- fixed belt loaders attaching position
- fixed removing a ramp for the oncoming flights caused the game to crash
- fixed a crash in terminal editing tool
- fixed a crash on loading related to terminal constructing
Changed depots in 0.7.4.227 branch