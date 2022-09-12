 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

CyberBlocker Complete Edition Playtest update for 12 September 2022

9/13 update

Share · View all patches · Build 9499802 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

オンラインランキングに仮対応しました。出来るだけスコア登録して頂けると助かります。
Online ranking is temporarily supported. We would appreciate it if you could register your score as much as possible.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2141241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link