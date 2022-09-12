オンラインランキングに仮対応しました。出来るだけスコア登録して頂けると助かります。
Online ranking is temporarily supported. We would appreciate it if you could register your score as much as possible.
CyberBlocker Complete Edition Playtest update for 12 September 2022
9/13 update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
