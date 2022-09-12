0.0.12.3 Alpha Update - Main Menu tweaks, QoL, Balance Adjustments

Hello there! This update addresses some user feedback, and brings some tweaks, weapon balance, and overall QoL features to the game.

MENU TWEAKS AND QOL STUFF

-Renamed "Virtual Training" to "Arcade Hub". It will make more sense in the future.

-Reworked the Main Menu start button: now there is a handy touchscreen to quickly select where you want to go (including instant access to the Basic Tutorial), and to toggle the intro skip.



-Added a small screen on the Main Menu detailing the features of the selected Robot body.



-Tweaked the indicators for the starting items (now they have a red arrow pointing at them)



-Added option to go back to either the Main Menu or the Arcade Hub at the end of the Basic Tutorial.

-Victory Room screen text now indicates the active preset in the match.

-Changed Mandrillian's FOV indicators in their minimap to a better looking one that better represents the current FOV (and changes accordingly if you zoom)

-Fixed Scientist model sometimes culling in the Main Menu.

GAME BALANCING, TWEAKS, AND FIXES

-Fixed Multitool's "glow in the dark" markings being too visible for the Mandrillians.

-Changed Horror Mode flashlight cooldown from 120 to 45 seconds.

-Fixed Survivor loot style not giving the Robot any stinkin repair kits

-Buffed the frag grenade blast radius and shrapnel amount.

-Slightly buffed the RPG blast radius.

-Nerfed sticky grenade blast radius and shrapnel amount (this is basically a buff)

-Fixed crate in Research not giving the Plasma Rifle at all (now it should have a 1/20 chance)

-Reworked crossbow bolt code for the upcoming Arena Mode, and by accident fixed the BALL going crazy when bolts got stuck to it.

-Pump Shogtun now appears in crates with 2 shells in the shell holder.

-HMG rebalance: slight rate of fire increase, no longer needs to be 2-handed to fire.



And most importantly: the BALL is back in the Main Menu for the Mandrillians to play with.