Share · View all patches · Build 9499164 · Last edited 12 September 2022 – 14:26:21 UTC by Wendy

Updated the date on Stella's overlay to be October 24th, 2022. It was previously October 12th, 2022, which isn't a real Monday.

Fixed an issue where the game was consistently adding too much spacing between lines of dialogue.

Assorted other small fixes.