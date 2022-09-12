-Character Selection Screen has been adjusted.
-Character Information has been adjusted to show in Character Selection. (the information may be '0' in the first entry, this will be one time only.)
Anvil Life update for 12 September 2022
Character Selection Edits
-Character Selection Screen has been adjusted.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update