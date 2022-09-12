 Skip to content

Anvil Life update for 12 September 2022

Character Selection Edits

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Character Selection Screen has been adjusted.
-Character Information has been adjusted to show in Character Selection. (the information may be '0' in the first entry, this will be one time only.)

