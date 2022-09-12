Hello, crusaders!

A new update, 1.4.3k has arrived! We’ve fixed the cutscene with Thall the Wallflower and the inquisitors, some issues with the 3rd DLC islands; prices, and the assortment of abyssal merchants, and some mechanical bugs as well.

Please keep in mind that a new update can potentially break your mode, but 1.3.7 version is still available in the beta branch!

We would like to apologize to those who play on macOS. We are still working to resolve the critical issue which prevents you from playing the new DLC. We are very sorry it’s taking so much time to fix this problem, and we are promising to let you know as soon as the update is ready! Thank you for your patience.

Beware of possible plot spoilers below!

Quests



Brodie could still turn into a ghoul, despite the complete quest with his cure – fixed;

Nocticula could turn hostile even when the Trickster sided with her – fixed;

Now it's possible to watch the book events in the Treasure of the Midnight Isles DLC more than once;

The Inquisition no longer makes you wait for their arrival when you are talking to Thall the Wallflower, the Desnan mage.

Areas

Added loot containers after the death of shadow bosses in the 3rd DLC. Added portal to exit the area after the battle;

Fixed an issue with the navigation in Mutasafen's Laboratory;

Fixed a number of traps on the Midnight Isles;

Fixed one of the portals in the Middle City of Alushinyrra, and it will no longer break your party.

Crusade

Lann could participate in the crusade council meetings during chapter 5 from behind the zone borders – fixed.

Classes & Mechanics

Fixed incorrect stacking of similar bonuses to Armor Class and saving throws;

Fixed some armor class bonuses;

Fixed the spellbook progression when the Dark Rites are used;

Legend was available on the 3rd mythic level in the Treasure of the Midnight Isles DLC, instead of the 8th mythic level – fixed, now it works similarly to the main game;

Now, animal companions also get the black spot effect;

Scald's bonus feat now has access to all metamagic;

Tailwind got removed after retraining the character – fixed;

Tailwind of Fists provided additional slashing damage, instead of bludgeoning damage – fixed;

True Strike didn't work correctly after an attack with a spell – fixed.

Turn-based mode

Fixed the Dweomer Leap ability in turn based mode.

UI

Fixed a number of icons.

Visual

Fixed fog of war in the 3rd DLC dungeons, which obscured the view at the end of the stairs.

