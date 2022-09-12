 Skip to content

Neodash update for 12 September 2022

Update Notes v1.0.5

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added an experimental ghost spectator/replay feature

  • Fixed ambience/challenge mode rewards bug that could affect new players (after 1.0.3)

  • Adjusted hall of fame equal rank display

  • Fixed several gamepad menu navigation bugs

  • Added a grass road parameter to adjust music effect

  • Disabled road snapping for certain objects

