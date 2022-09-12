-
Added an experimental ghost spectator/replay feature
Fixed ambience/challenge mode rewards bug that could affect new players (after 1.0.3)
Adjusted hall of fame equal rank display
Fixed several gamepad menu navigation bugs
Added a grass road parameter to adjust music effect
Disabled road snapping for certain objects
Neodash update for 12 September 2022
Update Notes v1.0.5
