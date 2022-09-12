Update v1.06 - SFX + bugs + QOL

Hello everyone,
On Friday, we fixed the major issues you encounter and improved the loading time between main menu and game scene.
Today, after a very active weekend on social networks, a lot of players sent me good vibes, ideas and suggestion for more and we are already discussing it with the team!
It was also the opportunity to collect some bugs/improvements :)
What's New
- QOL: Addition of a Luminosity parameter in Settings.
- Improvement: I changed the Steam effect in the bathroom (Scene 3 VN) to make it less aggressive.
- Improvement: Additions of (many) new moaning SFXs on scene 2 & 3.
- Bug: Settings button wasn't responding correctly. Fixed.
- Bug: A heart button leading to an old Credits page in the Gallery. Deleted.
- Bug: The bunny wasn't disappearing if you were restarting the Scene 3 or using it in Free Mode then playing the same scene in Story. Fixed
- Bug: The player dick in Scene 3 was incorrect for some skin color. Fixed.
- Bug: Top right menu was bugging after taking screenshots. Fixed.
Changed files in this update