 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Zoey: My Hentai Sex Doll update for 12 September 2022

Update v1.06 - SFX + bugs + QOL

Share · View all patches · Build 9498393 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Hello everyone,
On Friday, we fixed the major issues you encounter and improved the loading time between main menu and game scene.

Today, after a very active weekend on social networks, a lot of players sent me good vibes, ideas and suggestion for more and we are already discussing it with the team!
It was also the opportunity to collect some bugs/improvements :)

What's New

  • QOL: Addition of a Luminosity parameter in Settings.
  • Improvement: I changed the Steam effect in the bathroom (Scene 3 VN) to make it less aggressive.
  • Improvement: Additions of (many) new moaning SFXs on scene 2 & 3.
  • Bug: Settings button wasn't responding correctly. Fixed.
  • Bug: A heart button leading to an old Credits page in the Gallery. Deleted.
  • Bug: The bunny wasn't disappearing if you were restarting the Scene 3 or using it in Free Mode then playing the same scene in Story. Fixed
  • Bug: The player dick in Scene 3 was incorrect for some skin color. Fixed.
  • Bug: Top right menu was bugging after taking screenshots. Fixed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1716171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link