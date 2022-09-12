1.8.9.7(8) Official and Beta Update

This update opens the beta version, the official version version number is 1.8.9.5, the beta version is 1.8.9.6, the official version does not have the function of the creative workshop

Users who want to join the beta version can go to the steam library, click the gear settings - properties - beta version, select test version, do not need to enter the access code, you will be prompted to update after exiting the program





Changelog

Fixed the problem that files in the dock folder interface in previous versions could not be dragged out

To adjust the super top layer function, it is recommended to open a series of problems. After the adjustment, only the screen corner function can be used. You need to re-open the super top layer function in the Preferences - Screen, and the screen corners are changed to a high-order curve function.

Adjusted the way to start from steam. After clicking start in the steam library, it will not show that it has been running. The program will automatically restart and run independently from steam. After the creative workshop is opened, a new program will run independently and share data in the background.

myfinder adds the function of displaying color lyrics, after opening, it will display the original desktop lyrics color

Modify the service startup and addition method. Previously, the CMD background command was used. Individual computer environments will fail. This time, the code method is used to add services.

Improve the function of the edit box component. At present, the edit box component can use the mouse to select text, support the right-click menu and ctrl+A to select all, and support the right-click to open the http(s) link directly. If it is a steam link, it will be opened directly in steam

The following features are only available in beta version

Newly added the theme and icon pack application function after subscription in the creative workshop, you can click the application button on the item details page to add the function of deleting the uploaded items

Supplementary Instructions

This version update adds (/QIntel-jcc-erratum), Intel JCC microcode repair function

This update cancels the function of uploading skins and icon themes in the creative workshop. Because the items uploaded in the creative workshop are too messy, many people cannot switch in the preferences after subscribing, so the uploading function is temporarily cancelled. The theme editor upload will be added later to prevent the problem of uploading wrong items

The next version preview, also the last beta version 1.8.9.9

Complete all Workshop functions