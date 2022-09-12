0.71v Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9497237 · Last edited 12 September 2022 – 09:19:24 UTC by Wendy

We have made some updates.

Add item 'Moving Mine' Add characteristic item 'Lucky Seven' While the Gun type (Rifle, Sniper Drone, Minigun, Shotgun) is difficult to use, the damage felt weak.

During each upgrade of the Gun type, we increased the damage by 1.5x.

P.S. I think I made a misleading statement before.

We temporarily suspended the sale because there is a statement that there should be no financial profit due to the contract with the company we work with.

I'm not saying there's no update.

The update will be slow due to the disappearance of free time, but I will proceed with the update whenever I have time.

I hope there's no misunderstanding.

Thank you always.