VOIDCRISIS DEVELOPER BLOG

Let’s continue our discussion on IA cultivation.



[Memory] will be awarded when you pass a level.

The maximum number of memories obtainable for each type is 99.

A memory can increase the performance of the corresponding robot.



You can select any Memory from the IA interface to confirm acquisition conditions.



After acquiring Memory, the volume of Memory will increase.

Obtaining low-difficulty-level Memory results in a higher increase in Memory volume, while obtaining high-difficulty-level Memory results in a lower increase in Memory volume.

You will be unable to obtain further Memory when its volume reaches the MAX level.



If each time the Memory obtained from ORIGINAL is reflected in the IA, then the reinforced Robots will rapidly reach their MAX without surpassing the Memory volume.

If you want to pass higher difficulty mode, you may face insufficient performances by merely relying upon obtaining Memory in a regular way.

In this case, you need to use the second IA.

You should consciously meet acquisition conditions in order to complete higher difficulty levels.

This way, you will be able to acquire high-performance, small-volume memories.



IA that has been strictly selected and fostered can deliver impressive performances. (You may have very good damage values in your attack) Challenge yourself to become the strongest!