1.3.1 | Update (September 14th)

Hello, this is the development team.

Thank you for playing our Early Access version.

We are pleased to announce that the maintenance associated with the ver1.3.1 update has been successfully completed.

The contents of the update are as follows

◆Added News function

◆Added Emote function on the result screen

◆Add Situations

・On the Train

・Getting Ahead

・That dance

・Watching the Clock

・Newton

・Legs

・Paper Plane

・Flower Shower

・It could trip

・Mushroom

・facial expression

・Hold-up

・Giraffe

・Santa

・Dress up３

・association quiz

(Click here to see the problems you can play now)

◆Added new avatar items

Happinet Game festival! TGS collaboration T-Shirt (Red)

How to use Emote

Emotes can be sent by pressing the corresponding key/button on the result screen.

[img][/img]

For the keyboard：

Press 1/2/3/4 key

For PAD：

Hold down the R button and press the up/down/left/right keys

[img][/img]

Thank you for your cooperation in maintenance.

Please wait for a while as we will continue to update the site for your further enjoyment.

We have released this title as an early access version in order to build it up together with you, with your support, opinions and messages.

We hope you will continue to support us in our ongoing development.

Thank you very much for your support.